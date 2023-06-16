Pag-IBIG: Calamity loan open for members affected by Mayon unrest

Lava flows from Mayon Volcano at night on June 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Those affected by the unrest of the Mayon Volcano are eligible for Pag-IBIG’s calamity loan, an official said on Friday.

Pag-IBIG media affairs manager Jack Jacinto said the loan has already been open to their members when the state of calamity was declared in Albay earlier this month.

Around 20,000 families have so far been evacuated because of Mayon's unrest.

“Nakaantabay po kami at naka-monitor po sa mga nangyayari po sa Province of Albay,” Jacinto said in a public briefing.

“Noong nagdeklara ng state of calamity ang nasabing probinsiya ay agad nating in-offer ang calamity loan sa mga miyembro po natin na nakatira, naninirahan o nagtatrabaho po doon sa Province of Albay. At ang Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan po ay open para po sa mga miyembro nating naapektuhan po dulot ng nasabing kalamidad,” he added.

Jacinto noted that the loan is also open in other areas, most especially those affected by the Mindoro oil spill.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 3, which means it has an increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.

State volcanologists have said that the volcano could continue rumbling for months.

Mayon, about 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

MULTIPURPOSE LOAN

Meanwhile, the official said the agency already released P16 billion worth of multi-purpose loans as of April 2023, benefitting 720,000 members.

He said their multi-purpose cash loan allows members to borrow “up to 80 percent” of their savings in Pag-IBIG Fund with low interest.

“Ito po ay nagagamit nilang pambayad tuition, pambayad para sa kanilang mga emergency financial needs at sa iba’t iba pa pong mga purposes,” he said.

This is also the easiest loan program Pag-IBIG members can avail of, he said.

“Ito ay open sa lahat ng miyembro na may at least 24 monthly contributions sa Pag-IBIG Fund at aktibong naghuhulog sa Pag-IBIG Fund. At ang pag-apply po nito ay napakadali,” he said.