President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, answers questions during the awarding ceremonies for the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) at the Fiesta Pavilion, Manila Hotel in Manila on June 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said he was waiting for volunteers who could lead the Department of Agriculture, the only agency without a Secretary nearly a year since he took office.

"Tinatanong ko sa kanilang lahat, inaatay ko mag-volunteer sila mag-Secretary. Ayaw akong paalisin," said Marcos, who is concurrently heading the agency.

(I am asking all of them, I am waiting for them to volunteer. They don't want me to leave.)

Marcos said the agency would "make the structural changes" needed to increase agri-fishery production and food supply.

"'Yan ang ating mga ginagawa ngayon para naman hindi tayo umabot ng crisis ng sitwasyon kagaya ng nadatnan natin after the pandemic," Marcos told reporters in Valenzuela City.

(We are doing that to avoid a similar crisis that we encountered after the pandemic.)

Marcos said he would let go of the agriculture portfolio "by that time we will have systems in place."

"Hangga't matapos natin yun (until we complete that), I suppose you will just have to put up with me as the DA secretary," he said.

The President previously said he wanted an agricultural expert to head the DA.

Earlier this month, he named Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. as defense chief and Dr. Teodoro Herbosa as health secretary.