MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the country "must continue to nurture" its ties with China, which he said had helped the Philippines during the times of need.

Marcos described China as a reliable partner after it heeded the Philippines' recent request for fertilizers.

"China did not think twice and immediately came up," Marcos said during the ceremonial turnover of Beijing's donation of 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer in Valenzuela City.

The President said China would also provide P4 million worth of rice as relief goods for those affected by the unrest of Mayon volcano in Albay.

Marcos said these acts "symbolize the value of the relationship between our two countries."

"We must continue to nurture, we must continue to care for that through acts of mutual assistance and constant and amicable dialog," Marcos said.

"Indeed, it is through these kind deeds, especially those that can be felt by our people, that we reinforce the foundations of our bilateral ties, that of trust and of mutual benefit," he added.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the donation followed his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on deepening cooperation with the Philippines in various fields, including agriculture and infrastructure.

"The arrival of fertilizers speak for China's actions and sincerity. [This] demonstrates the friendship of the Chinese people for the people of the Philippines," Huang said in his speech.

"We hope these fertilizers could extend a helping hand to those in need in the Philippines... and increase farmers' income," he added.



Marcos earlier this year described China as the country's "most important partner" despite tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Last week, he denied that his administration had shifted government policy away from China, following the Philippines' efforts to strengthen its military ties with the United States.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, and ignores an international ruling that its claims lacked legal basis.

