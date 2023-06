Lagusnilad underpass in Manila City is closed totally to vehicular traffic due to rehabilitation works on June 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has declared June 24, 2023, Saturday, as a special non-working day in the city of Manila to mark its 452nd founding anniversary.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 261 on behalf of Marcos.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," reads the proclamation shared to the press on Friday.



