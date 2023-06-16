Ex-DICT chief, others seek to ban Smartmatic in 2025 polls



MANILA -- A petition was filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to to review the qualifications of Smartmatic Philippines, Inc. and possibly disqualify it from participating in the bidding for the 2025 automated election system.

The petition was filed by former DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr., former Comelec commissioner and Namfrel President Augusto Lagman, Franklin Ysaac, and Leonardo Odoño.

The petitioners cited “serious irregularities” involving discrepancies between the transmission logs and reception logs of election returns from the precinct level to the Comelec’s Transparency Server (TS).

The petitioners asked the Comelec to order the Bids and Awards Committee to “disqualify or declare ineligible Smartmatic from participating in the procurement for the 2025 Automated Election System” if the “serious and grave irregularities are not satisfactorily explained by Smartmatic.”

“These material discrepancies, which remain unexplained to date, constitute a violation of the minimum system capabilities required by law and have created serious doubts on the integrity of the entire election process,” the petition said.

Asked by reporters to comment, Comelec chairman George Garcia said that it is premature for him to comment but that the item will be included in the next agenda of the Comelec en banc.

“My answer at this point is premature. But surely this item will be included in our next En Banc agenda,” Garcia said in message.