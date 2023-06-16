Google News Initiative

MANILA -- ABS-CBN News has joined other digital publishing leaders in the region in a program to explore the viability of reader-revenue models such as subscription or membership propositions.

The Digital Revenue Launchpad (DRL) initiative is making its way to Southeast Asia for the first time. It is designed for publishers who are looking to diversify their income streams and earn revenue directly from readers.

A three-month program delivered through a partnership between Google and FT Strategies, DRL is one of many Google News Initiative (GNI) programs to provide news publishers with training and other resources to grow their digital business.

Apart from ABS-CBN, this year’s participating publications from the Philippines are the Inquirer.net and The Manila Times. The others are from Indonesia (iNews and TribunNews.com), and from Vietnam (VnExpress, Thanh Niên and Tuổi Trẻ).



Building on the success of the program in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa over the last two years, this is the first time the program is offered to Southeast Asian publishers.

Drawing on the expertise of the GNI, FT Strategies, and broader industry subject matter experts, publishers can identify their unique selling proposition through insights from data analysis, a reader survey, as well as facilitation from tailored workshops.

Publishers also get the opportunity to test their proposition models through an experiential learning phase of the program.

Through these, participants are expected to learn new skills and exchange best practices with peers from their cohort.

Joining the DRL initiative is expected to help ABS-CBN News explore business possibilities to capacitate its already strong digital publishing arm to continue serving Filipino audiences.

"ABS-CBN is honored to participate in this project. Our focus remains on improving our digital news service reaching new and more audiences and making it a thriving business. With invaluable advice and insights from Google News Initiative and FT Strategies, we hope to achieve this vision and serve more Filipino news consumers," said ABS-CBN News Head Francis Toral.

Google said it is looking forward to the collaboration among the participating news publishers.

"We are thrilled to be launching the inaugural Digital Revenue Launchpad in Southeast Asia, in partnership with FT Strategies. By bringing together publishers across the region, we hope to build a collaborative global news community and enable the exchange of ideas and best practices," said Fazal Ashfaq, Head of News Partnerships for Southeast Asia at Google.

Sabrina Daryanani, Head of APAC at FT Strategies, said the program may aid Southeast Asian news publishers identify models fit for their digital efforts.

"Digital Revenue Launchpad helps publishers understand and test reader revenue models which allows them to future-proof their business. We are excited to bring this program to Southeast Asia, where we can make an impact on exploring new revenue models for the region," Daryanani said.

ABS-CBN News took part in the 2022 Data and Insights Launchpad -- also of GNI -- a digital growth program in Southeast Asia that aimed to "engage selected publishers in a journey that will help them accelerate data capabilities and solve real business problems."

