Security preps in full swing for Marcos Jr., Duterte inaugurations

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday said security preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte are on schedule, with police and soldiers set to be deployed in the venues.

"Prepared na po tayo diyan sa inauguration ni President-elect Bongbong Marcos sa June 30 na gaganapin dito sa National Museum. Ang ating kagawaran ang in charge sa security, transportation and communication," Año said.

He said government is ready for any contingency.

"Part din tayo ng mga ibang committee sa preparation and we are all prepared sakaling magkaroon ng adjustment at umatras," Año added.

The PNP earlier said it will deploy personnel to secure the inauguration, and has yet to receive any threat to the events set later this month.

