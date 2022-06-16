Health workers stage a lunch break picket at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on Monday. The group blast cutbacks in their COVID-19 benefits through the One COVID Allowance and called for a Php15,000 monthly special risk allowance (SRA) for all health workers.

MANILA — Majority of private health workers have yet to receive benefits under the government’s One COVID Allowance, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP) said Thursday.

“Lagi pong sinasabi ng ating Department of Health (DOH), na-release na. Sabi ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM), released na 'yung P7.9 billion. Pero nasaan na po yan?" PHAP president Jose Rene De Grano said during the Laging Handa briefing.

De Grano said only a portion of their members received the said allowance.

“Tinatanong namin yung ibang private hospitals na myembro. 'Yung iba po nakaka-receive. Pero majority po ng aming private hospitals, hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin nakaka-receive," he said.

“Sabi nila may kakulangan din daw yung iba na mga documentary requirements. Pero ang alam ko po, na-submit na nila lahat," he added.

The DBM in February announced that it has released P7.92 billion to the DOH for the One COVID-19 Allowance of 526,727 public and private healthcare workers and non-HCWs involved in COVID-19 response.

The DOH in a statement last May said it has released over P86.5 million to 54 health facilities, while P403.4 million allocated to 266 health facilities are now “readily available,” pending their submission of required documents.

Under the One COVID Allowance, frontline health workers identified to be at high risk for COVID-19 are entitled to P9,000 per month, while those that are at moderate and low risk shall receive a monthly benefit of P6,000 and P3,000 respectively.

