Courtesy of Philippine Mission to the UN

MANILA — The Philippines won a seat in a United Nations commission that aims to set limits for national rights on the ocean floor, delegates said on Thursday.

The Philippine Mission to the UN said Manila competed with 8 other candidates for a seat in the Asia-Pacific Group of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) from 2023 to 2028.

During elections held at the 32nd meeting of the state parties to the UNCLOS in New York on Wednesday, the Philippines secured the required majority of votes, or 113 from a total of 164 parties present, the Mission said on Twitter.



“This is the first time that the Philippines, an archipelagic state, will serve in the Commission,” the Mission said. “PH election promotes the principle of rotation, inclusion, and representation among UNCLOS States.”

CLCS AND THE SOUTH CHINA SEA



The CLCS aims to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. It establishes the outer limits of the continental shelf that extends 200 nautical miles from the baselines "from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured," according to the UN website.

Manila and Beijing have long been locked in a dispute over parts of the West Philippine Sea, over which China insists it has exclusive rights to, rejecting a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its historical claims were without basis.

Last week, Manila lodged another protest against China over recent incidents in Ayungin shoal, which the foreign affairs department said is within the "Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf."

Beijing "has no right to fish, monitor, or interfere" with Philippine activities there, said the agency.

LOCSIN LAMENTS LACK OF BACKING FROM AUSTRALIA

The Philippine candidate to the CLCS is National Mapping and Resource Information Authority Deputy Administrator Efren Carandang.

The Mission described Carandang as “one of the country’s most eminently qualified technical expert for the CLCS, with quality management skills.”

4/4 This is the first time that the Philippines, an archipelagic state, will serve in the Commission. PH 🇵🇭 election promotes the principle of rotation, inclusion, and representation among UNCLOS States. @DFAPHL @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/IqG795wJKy — Philippine Mission to the UN (@PHMissionNY) June 15, 2022

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. has expressed disappointment over Australia’s decision not to support the Philippine candidate.

Locsin said he thought Australia and the Philippines were partners in upholding rules-based order in the maritime domain, pointing out his support for the trilateral security pact among Australia, the United Kingdom and United States.

“I am extremely disappointed Australia cannot support our candidature to the CLCS. Stuck out my neck for AUKUS,” the DFA quoted Locsin as saying.

“Thought we were partners in upholding rules-based order in the maritime domain. Come through for us,” he added, tagging the Australian ambassador on Twitter Wednesday.

The Australian Embassy said that it does not disclose specific details of its voting intentions on each multilateral candidacy.

But it said that Australia “remains firmly committed to working with the Philippines and other partners, including in the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (the CLCS), to support UNCLOS in establishing maritime zones and upholding the rules based order.”

Australia "highly values" its maritime cooperation with the Philippines, said the embassy.

“The Philippines can rely on Australia,” it added.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO