MANILA - The Philippines recorded 425 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

It is the highest since April 3, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the number, 214 are from Metro Manila.

Active infections stood at 3,462, the highest since May 10, Guido said.



The country's total confirmed cases has climbed to 3,694,529.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate from June 12 to 15 is at 2.9 percent, Guido said.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country is 60,461. No additional fatality was recorded Thursday.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, reached 3,630,606.

From June 6 to 12, the country recorded 1,682 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 240 per day, the DOH said. This is 30.4 percent higher than cases from May 30 to June 5, said the agency.

The Philippine Genome Center has detected 16 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.2.12.1, the DOH said Wednesday.

Some 69.5 million or 77.24 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 14 million have received their booster shots.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of June, Malacañang said, even as the capital region recorded an uptick in new infections.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

