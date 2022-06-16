PCGG’s vehicle fleet needs to be upgraded, says COA

MANILA — The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), tasked to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family and associates, needs to upgrade its fleet of vehicles to perform its mandate, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

In the 2021 annual audit report on the PCGG, state auditors noted that 13 out of 15 vehicles of the agency are "fully depreciated" as shown by frequent repairs.

The report said the cost of repair of three vehicles has either exceeded or approximated the vehicle's acquisition costs, which is no longer financially sound.

The agency has spent a total of P8.395 million for repair and maintenance or 54 percent of the total acquisition cost of the entire fleet of motor vehicles.

The auditors noted that the PCGG has been consistent in asking for assistance from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“In previous years, the PCGG was constantly asking DBM for allocation to purchase new vehicles to strengthen their fleet as existing vehicles were already worn out,” the auditors said.

According to the COA report, the last purchase made by the PCGG was two vehicles in 2017 and it was about to procure more in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

The agency had to make do with what are currently available - ageing vehicles, four of them are 19-year-old Isuzu Crosswind units.

“Though the above motor vehicles are outmoded and fully depreciated and repairs and maintenance exceeded the 30 percent allowable limit, we approved repair requests for PCGG to continue its operation,” the PCGG told the auditors.

The PCGG also said that the repairs had to be approved for them to perform their functions such as conducting mission orders and ocular inspections and other administrative functions.

The auditors however suggested that the disposal of vehicles by the PCGG should not be made simultaneously so as not to disrupt its operations.

“Management may dispose one or two vehicles at a time in order to facilitate request for funding from the DBM for the procurement of new vehicles,” the auditors noted.

A copy of the audit report was received by PCGG Chairperson John

Agbayani on May 31, 2022.