MMDA Bike Lane Program Officers (BLPO) park their bikes during the inauguration of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) motorcycle and bike repair station along EDSA in Quezon City on June 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday inaugurated a repair station for motorcycles and bicycles along EDSA.

In a statement, MMDA said the repair station is at the ground level of EDSA's Quezon Avenue flyover, where motorcycle riders and cyclists can go if they need emergency road assistance.

The repair station, which is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., is equipped with basic repair and vulcanizing tools, as well as trained personnel who can help those whose bikes and motorcycles broke down on the road, the agency said.

The MMDA has 2 repair stations along EDSA and another on Roxas Boulevard.

“The thrust of this project is to provide free space and assistance in cases where emergency repairs are needed rather than towing the vehicles, outright. The only time the vehicle will be towed is when it is beyond repair," MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said.

Artes added that his agency will put up more repair stations "in different strategic locations all over Metro Manila."

The project will eventually expand to cater 4-wheel vehicles.

Artes advised cyclists to practice road safety measures and warned motorcycle riders entering bike lanes that they would be apprehended.

He said the MMDA would continue to push for elevated bike lanes and walkways, while it will be consulting stakeholders on whether or not to give motorcycles dedicated lanes along major roads in Metro Manila.