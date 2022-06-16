MANILA — Human rights groups are calling for the release of environmental defender Daisy Macapanpan, who was arrested in Pakil, Laguna last week over rebellion charges in 2008.

According to lawyer Remigio Saladero, they will file a motion to quash the charges filed against Macapanpan.

"The court has no jurisdiction over her person considering the information and warrant of arrest do not state her name or any description by which she can be identified," Saladero told ANC Thursday.

No preliminary investigation against the 69-year-old green activist was also conducted before the filing of the rebellion case, he added.

The arrest was supposedly based on a warrant issued by an Infanta, Quezon court in connection with a 2008 rebellion case against Macapanpan and other activists.

The Philippine Army's 2nd Infantry Brigade said in statement that joint police and military personnel nabbed last June 11 in Pakil a certain "Vertudes D Macapanpan, GONZALES alias LOLA KITS/TYAN/TIAN/LOLA/MARSHA/DAISY/DITS", who it identified as a sub-regional staff of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee.

The arrest was based on a warrant for Criminal Case No. 2943-I for Rebellion, issued by Presiding Judge Arnelo Mesa of Regional Trial Court, Branch 65 in Infanta, Quezon dated May 23, 2008 and a revised version dated March 4, 2013, the brigade said.

Macapanpan was a former UP Baguio professor, media practitioner and cultural worker. She recently campaigned against the Kaliwa Kanan Laiban Dam Project in Sierra Madre and the Ahunan Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Project in Pakil, Laguna.

Saladero believes there is a "link" between Macapanpan's arrest and her advocacy work for the environment.

"It seems there is a crackdown in the activists in the Southern Tagalog," he said.

Karapatan has said that Macapanpan's rebellion case was the same case leveled against peasant organizer Dana Marcellana, daughter of peasant leader Orly Marcellana, and slain human rights worker Eden Marcellana.

"We call for the immediate release of Daisy Macapanpan, a victim of warrantless arrest and unjust detention based on false charges, which are seen as reprisals on her advocacy work for the environment and her community,” Karapatan secretary-general Cristina Palabay said in a statement Wednesday.

In a video posted by Defend Southern Tagalog, Macapanpan was arrested by combined elements of police and military.

According to witness accounts, Macapanpan was "dragged, handcuffed and forced inside the police mobile in full view of residents in the town of Pakil," Karapatan said.

The police and military did not present any warrant to Macapanpan during her arrest, the group claimed.

It was only when Macapanpan was at Camp Gen. Nakar when she learned that rebellion charges for an incident in Infanta, Quezon were filed against her, it added.