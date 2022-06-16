Freeing De Lima 'litmus test' for Marcos: solon

MANILA — The decision to free or continue the detention of outgoing Sen. Leila de Lima would be a "litmus test" for President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., according to a lawmaker Thursday.

"Liberating Sen. Leila de Lima from an odious incarceration soon after President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. assumes office is the litmus test of his sense of justice and adherence to the rule of law," Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said in a statement.

Detained since 2017, De Lima calls the drug charges against her “political persecution” allegedly spurred by her criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown, which his administration denies.

Lagman pointed out that one of the 3 drug cases filed against De Lima had already been dismissed on February 17, 2021 for insufficiency of evidence.



"The new administration will embark on the right foot by freeing de Lima from an unwarranted and unjust imprisonment," Lagman said.

As of last week, at least four witnesses have recanted their allegations against the senator, including former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, her former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, and convicted murderer Joel Capones.

—With report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

