En banc still looking into contract implementation



MANILA — An investigation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) packing and shipping committee found no election offense or criminal and administrative liability on the part of F2 Logistics following the alleged "mishandling" of election paraphernalia in Halalan 2022.

The panel has submitted to the en banc its investigation report, "which is being evaluated," said acting Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

"Tinitignan po namin 'yan in so far as contract implementation is concerned... As to the other parts of legality, wala pong nakita ang packing and shipping committee na violation that would result into an election offense or any other investigation or criminal or administrative whatsoever," Laudiangco said.

"Ang nakikita lang po ngayon na inaaral, yung liability in so far as contract implementation is concerned po," he added.

(We are looking at that in so far as contract implementation is concerned... As to the other parts of legality, the packing and shipping committee found no violation that would result into an election offense or any other investigation or criminal or administrative whatsoever. We are only studying the liability in so far as contract implementation is concerned.)



Laudiangco shared with the media a summary of the investigation report, which said that vote counting machines (VCMs) and excess election materials like indelible ink, appointment papers, and seals, were placed inside "black corrugated boxes for the official ballots."

"So 'pag tinignan niyo sa labas, akala mo official ballots but inside, wala pong official ballots doon, yun lang po mga nabanggit kong items," he said.

(When you look at it from the outside, you would think these are official ballots, but inside, there are none. They only contained the items I mentioned.)

"In this situation, lahat po sila magkakasama doon sa room na pinagtaguan doon sa Jose Rizal Elementary School in Manila. Dumating po si F2 Logistics and the clerk in charge apparently said, 'Kunin mo lahat,'" Laudiangco added.

(In this situation, they all arrived in the storage room at the Jose Rizal Elementary School. When F2 Logistics got there, the clerk in charge said, 'Get everything.')

Laudiangco said the paraphernalia were not delivered to an abandoned warehouse. These were instead left at "an open garage utilized by F2" in Amadeo Cavite.

He said an F2 driver and an assistant decided to leave the election paraphernalia there because they realized these were not included in their manifest. They were also "time-bound" to deliver VCMs to another area.

After delivering the machines, they took back the items from the open garage and transferred them to the F2 warehouse.

"Ipinaalam din po sa packing and shipping committee that all these items, the boxes and the contents are secure with F2," Laudiangco said.

(The packing and shipping committee was informed that all these items, the boxes and the contents are secure with F2.)

Laudiangco said F2 readily reported upon the instructions of Commissioner Aimee Ferolino.

F2 Logistics has drawn public scrutiny since it scored the contract to be Comelec's poll logistics provider for the elections because it is linked to an ally of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, Davao businessman Dennis Uy.

