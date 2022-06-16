MANILA – ABS-CBN News' website news.abs-cbn.com placed sixth on the list of the biggest web publishers on Facebook globally for May 2022, according to social media analytics platform NewsWhip.

From 12th last February and 10th in March, ABS-CBN News placed 6th in May with more than 13 million Facebook engagements from the 3,596 articles it published, NewsWhip said. The metrics platform credited the rise in ABS-CBN News' ranking to the just-concluded Philippine elections.

In gathering information for the ranking, NewsWhip analyzed websites worldwide according to the volume of interactions with the site's content.

"This analysis includes English-language content from publishers, ranked by Facebook likes, shares, and comments to their web content, ranked by domain," the social media analytics platform said.

During the #Halalan2022 news coverage that culminated in continuous stream of live updates from May 9 to 10, stories and posts about partial and unofficial results on ABS-CBN News' Facebook account received significant engagement with each content receiving thousands of reactions, comments, and shares.

Apart from these, among the most engaging posts on ABS-CBN News' FB page in May were link posts about the call for the release of detained Sen. Leila de Lima and the final appearance of Susan Roces’ character in 'FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.'

Fact-checks by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group and feel-good content from ABS-CBN's citizen journalism arm Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo (BMPM) posted on ABS-CBN News' page also received thousands of interactions.

The strong performance of ABS-CBN News' website continues as the news organization commits to the comprehensive coverage of the coming presidential and vice-presidential inaugurations.

On the social media space, the news organization also delivers content on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.