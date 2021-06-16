Utos na mandatory swab test para sa mga papasok ng Lucena, binawi

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Binawi ng siyudad ng Lucena, kabisera ng Quezon, ang desisyon nito tungkol sa paghingi ng negatibong resulta ng RT-PCR test sa lahat nang papasok at lalabas ng lungsod simula Huwebes.

Inanunsiyo ito ng Public Information Office, sa kanilang opisyal na social media account hapon ngayong Miyerkoles.

Sabi sa anunsiyo, nagbago ang desisyon matapos ang isinagawang konsultasyon.

"Take note that upon prior consultation, Mayor Alcala has opted not to implement the requirement of securing RT-PCR Test or Antigen Test for anyone who wants to gain entry in the city as previously recommended by the local IATF. Furthermore, establishment of checkpoints are necessary to ensure that only Authorized Person Outside Residence or APOR and essential workers will be allowed to enter the city,” anila sa pahayag.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News kay Police Lt. Col. Romulo Albacea, ang hepe ng pulis sa Lucena, tanghali ng Miyerkoles, sinabi nitong kailangang gawin ang paghihigpit para mapababa ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa lungsod na ngayon ay nasa ilalim ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ.)

"Gusto nating mapababa ang positive case ng Lucena, although mababa naman na 'no. As of now, 253 lang yung positive case natin. Pero na-declare pa rin ang Lucena na MECQ. Kaya siguro mas lalo pa nating hihigpitan para mas bumaba at mapabalik tayo doon sa sitwasyon na tayo ay GCQ," ani Albacea.

Sumang-ayon naman si City Councilor Sunshine Abcede sa pagbawi sa RT-PCR test requirement.

"The reconsideration of the proposed RT-PCR requirement for entry to Lucena is a welcome development since it is against National IATF guidelines and would be impossible to implement without paralyzing the city and affecting people doing transactions here," ani Abcede sa isang mensahe sa ABS-CBN News.

"Now, the LGU has to focus on de-escalating the risk level of our healthcare system and address the root of our crisis situation,” dagdag niya.

Naglabas ang city government ng Executive Order kung saan nakapaloob ang kautusan sa pagpapatupad ng MECQ hanggang sa katapusan ng buwan.

Kasama ang lungsod sa mga lugar na isinasailalim sa MECQ hanggang katapusan ng Hunyo, alinsunod sa National IATF Resolution No. 120 series of 2021.

Simula Huwebes, mahigpit na ipatutupad ang protocols sa Lucena, pero papapasukin ang mga Authorized Persons Outside Residence o APOR, maging ang essential workers.

