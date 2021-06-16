DOTr wants to increase PUV capacity

People use umbrellasto shield themselves from the heat as they line up at an outdoor Libreng Sakay program bus terminal in Batasan Road in Quezon City on March 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Transportation is seeking the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases' approval to raise the capacity of public utility vehicles (PUVs) by 5 to 10 percent as more workplaces reopen, Secretary Arthur Tugade said Wednesday.

Tugade said queues at bus stops and train stations in parts of the country, including Metro Manila, have gotten longer, citing the limited capacity of PUVs.

Buses, jeepneys, and UV Express are currently allowed to carry 50 percent of its maximum passenger capacity. Only 1 passenger is allowed to sit on the driver's row.

All provincial buses are also only allowed to offer point-to-point transportation.

Taxis and transport network vehicle services, meanwhile, are allowed to carry a maximum of 2 passengers per row with only 1 sitting beside the driver.

Tricycles are only allowed to carry 1 passenger in their side-car while using the seat behind the driver is prohibited.

Trains, meanwhile, are allowed to carry 20 to 30 percent of their maximum passenger capacity.

Domestic and international flights transport authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) but the inbound passenger capacity of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is limited to only 1,500 per day.

Sea vessels also continue to transport APORs at 50 percent of their maximum passenger capacity.

