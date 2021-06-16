PNP chief orders immediate destruction of P1 billion worth of shabu

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) will work with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to seek a court approval for the destruction of shabu worth about P1 billion seized recently, its chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Wednesday.

The illegal drugs were confiscated in separate operations in Cavite and Parañaque City last Sunday, according to a press release from the PNP, in what is described as the "biggest drug haul" in a single-day operation this year. Two alleged Chinese drug traffickers were nabbed.

"We will be coordinating with the PDEA in convincing the courts that will handle the cases that we filed in connection with these two operations to destroy these confiscated illegal drugs in the soonest possible time," said Eleazar.

"Ito naman ay naayon sa kautusan ng ating Pangulo na dapat ay sirain na kaagad ang mga nakukumpiskang ililgal na droga sa loob ng isang linggo after the operation. At dapat lang namang gawin ito upang maalis na ang mga pagdudada tungkol sa nakukumpiskang iligal na droga," he said.

(This is in line with the President's order that confiscated illegal drugs must be destroyed within a week after the operation. This must be done to remove any doubt about these confiscated illegal drugs.)

Eleazar said he wanted to take advantage of a Supreme Court circular issued last year that reminded regional trial courts to "strictly comply" with the provision in the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act on the immediate destruction of confiscated drugs.

Sunday's buy-bust operations yielded 155 kilograms of shabu, which were placed inside tea packages, the PNP said. The confiscated drugs are currently under the custody of the PDEA.

