Galvez vows to Mindanao: Vaccines to be delivered ‘immediately’ once shots arrive

Nearly 200,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shots courtesy of the COVAX vaccine program arrive at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on May 10. PCOO-OGMPA

MANILA—Mindanao will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said, as the region continued to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Galvez said high-risk areas in Mindanao will get more vaccines with the country expecting to receive more than 10 million more COVID-19 vaccines this month.

"The National Task Force against COVID-19 would like to assure our honorable members of the Congress that we will not neglect the regions, especially those in Mindanao, in our vaccine deployment," he said.

"Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to deploy more vaccines to the regions, we will immediately send more vaccines in Mindanao as soon as the rest of the deliveries arrive this month."

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said there was a lack of vaccines in his locality.

According to Galvez, Mindanao will be receiving more vaccine doses once the supplies arrive.

“We are getting more vaccines there very soon, and Mindanao will not be left behind. This is my promise to all Mindanaoans,” Galvez added

As of June 14, a total of 1,735,630 vaccine doses have been delivered to Mindanao.

Almost half million of vaccines have also recently been deployed in most affected areas of Mindanao with 210,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines in Davao Region, 35,000 in Cagayan de Oro City and additional vaccines to Dipolog, Zamboanga City, Cotabato City, Zamboanga del Sur, General Santos City, Koronadal, Bukidnon, Butuan and other affected areas of Luzon and Visayas

The Philippines still has a limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, which is compounded by delivery delays.

Based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, more than 12.7 million doses of different vaccine brands have been received by the Philippines, as of June 13. They are as follows:

7.5 million doses Sinovac (59%), of which 6.5M doses were procured by the government and 1M were donated by China

2.56 million doses AstraZeneca (20.1%), all through COVAX

2.47 million doses Pfizer (19.4%), all through COVAX

180,000 doses Sputnik V (1.4%), all procured by the government

Since the vaccine rollout on March 1, nearly 7 million doses have been administered (6,948,549), and 1,879,694 individuals have been fully immunized.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said about 6 million more vaccine doses from different manufacturers are expected to arrive this month.

