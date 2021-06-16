Gov't extends leisure travel from 'NCR Plus' to Boracay, MGCQ areas until end-June

In this photo taken on October 1, 2020, residents swim at a beach in Borocay, Malay town, Aklan. Agence France-Presse

MANILA - The country's inter-agency task force has extended allowing leisure travel for all ages from the "NCR Plus" bubble to Boracay, and areas under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) until the end of June, the Department of Tourism said Wednesday.

According to the agency, this is still subject to "certain restrictions" such as negative RT-PCR test results for people below 18 years old and above 65 years old.

Other restrictions depend on the local government units of their tourist destination.

The restrictions were initially in place until June 15.

While the task force's Resolution No. 121 permits leisure travel from areas under GCQ to MHCQ, travelers from Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal "may only undertake point-to-point travel to GCQ and MGCQ areas."

This means that stop overs or side trips from areas outside the chosen tourist spots will be prohibited.

"This extended liberal movement of people will allow the DOT and local government units to revive the jobs of displaced tourism workers,” Puyat was quoted as saying.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal (NCR Plus) are under the general community quarantine (GCQ) "with restrictions" for the rest of the month.

The capital region and Bulacan will be under GCQ "with some restrictions" while Rizal, Laguna and Cavite will also be under GCQ, but "with heightened restrictions" until the end of June.

Boracay, which is situated in Aklan, is under the loosest lockdown level -- MGCQ.

STILL AT LIMITED CAPACITY

The DOT reminded travelers and business owners alike that tourist destinations in the capital region and Bulacan can operate until 50 percent capacity.

Tourist attractions in Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, on the other hand, are allowed to operate until 30 percent.

Museums and historical spots, meanwhile, are allowed to operate until 30 percent in Metro Manila and Rizal, but it would be closed in Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal.

Such destinations are allowed to operate in GCQ areas not mentioned above at 50 percent capacity.

The agency also pointed out that meetings and conferences deemed "essential" were permitted in areas under the GCQ at 50 percent capacity and 30 percent capacity in NCR and Bulacan.

Social events in the capital region and Bulacan, however, are only allowed up to 10 percent. This includes weddings and birthday celebrations, according to the DOT.

"Establishments in NCR and Bulacan granted with the government’s Safety Seal may have an additional 10 percent capacity in their operations. All these events remain prohibited in Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal," the statement read.

The congested capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality, account for about two-thirds of the country's gross domestic product.

Extended coronavirus curbs will continue to hurt the Philippines' economy, which posted a record 9.6 percent slump last year.

- With a report from Reuters