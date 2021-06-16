Fully-vaccinated elderly should refrain from going to public places: DOH exec

The Greenhills Theater in San Juan is converted into a vaccination site on June 1, 2021 as the city prepares to widen the category of those being vaccinated to include frontline workers in the private and public sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Senior citizens should still refrain from going to public places even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a health official said Wednesday.

Last week, the national government allowed fully vaccinated senior citizens in areas under General Community Quarantine and Modified General Community Quarantine to enjoy the outdoors after being indoors for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ang bakuna can prevent hospitalization and death pero puwede ka pa rin maka transmit ng COVID-19," treatment czar and Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega told state television PTV.

(The vaccine can prevent hospitalization and death but you can still transmit COVID-19)

"So kailangan, lalo na kung vulnerable kayo, wag muna magsilabas kasi ang population natin konti pa ang nabakunahan," he said.

(So those who are vulnerable to the virus should avoid going out as only a small part of our population has been vaccinated.)

Fully vaccinated senior citizens should only go to public places when at least 50 percent of their community has been vaccinated, Vega said.

"That would lessen the transmission of the virus to the vulnerable group," he said.

As of June 13, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 479,034 senior citizens, or about 4 percent of the 12-14 million elderly people in the country, according to data from the DOH.

About 1.7 million other senior citizens have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country remains the primary hurdle that slows down the government's inoculation program, the treatment czar said.

As of June 12, the Philippines has received 12.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinovac, and Sputnik V.

As of June 13, the Philippines has fully inoculated 1.8 million people or less than 2 percent of the country's 110 million population.

The government needs to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population to attain herd immunity against the disease that has infected 1.3 million Filipinos since last year.

Video courtesy: PTV