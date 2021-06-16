Davao City says COVID-19 situation 'under control' amid spike

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The COVID-19 situation in Davao City is improving, its coronavirus task force said Wednesday, despite logging up to 300 infections daily in the past 2 weeks.

"Everything is under control as of the moment," Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, told Teleradyo.

The city has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second toughest lockdown level, from June 16 to 30.

On June 15, Davao City recorded 277 new coronavirus cases, higher than the region's 5 provinces. So far, more than 20,000 people have contracted COVID-19, of which 809 died from the disease.

"We have an average of 250 to 300 [cases] a day for the past 1 to 2 weeks," Schlosser said.

Davao City also led the COVID-19 tally, followed by Davao del Norte (6,512), Davao de Oro (2,579) Davao del Sur (2,489), Davao Oriental (2,101) and Davao Occidental (418).

She also admitted that some hospitals are nearing full capacity.

Data from DOH as of June 14 showed that 51 out of 182 wards beds in the city were in use; 4 out of 8 ICU beds and 45 out of 113 isolation beds were occupied.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center, Schlosser said, is considered to be at critical level. Its 292 ward beds and 87 ICU beds were almost filled up while its 29 isolation beds were all occupied.

To address the surge, Schlosser said the city increased its temporary treatment and monitoring facilities to 21.

She said increased testing capacity was the reason for the high number of COVID-19 cases.

"Dumadami siya kasi (It's increasing because) we have been abiding the protocol of DOH, which is prevention, detection, isolation and treatment, and rehabilitation. We are testing up to 2,500 to 3,000 a day so medyo mataas (it has slightly higher) testing capacity ng Davao," she added.