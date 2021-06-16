COVID cases dropping in NCR but rising in some regions, says private hospitals group

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in private hospitals in Metro Manila is now decreasing, but some regions have reported an increase in cases, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPI) said Wednesday.

“Ang National Capital Region medyo bumaba po, na-decongest ang ating mga private hospitals d’yan. Halos 95 percent ng ating kaso ay asymptomatic o mild. ’Yan pong mga ’yan usually hindi sa mga hospital ina-admit. Ang moderate to severe po saka critical ’yan po ang pinapasok natin sa mga hospitals,” said Dr. Rene Jose de Grano, PHAPI president.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, De Grano said most COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila are now in isolation facilities but cases are still high in other areas such as Region 4 and Visayas, and Davao, Cotabato and Cagayan and Santiago City.

He said this could be due to lack of government and isolation facilities in those areas.

“Itong ICU facilities lalo na sa private hospitals hindi naman po ’yan basta mae-expand natin. Limited po ’yan kasi bago ka makapag-expand ng ICU facility napakaraming kailangan dyan bukod sa staffing, ’yung mga kinakailangang equipment. Nakapag-expand po ang government facilities natin, dumami po sila pero doon sa private hospitals, limitado pa rin ang ICU facilities,” De Grano said.

Health authorities earlier said that besides a spike in COVID-19 infections in the Visayas, the pandemic situation in Metro Manila and 8 other provinces and areas (Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao) remain “fragile”.

Private hospitals also lack manpower. De Grano said this is why even if they increase to 30 percent the capacity of their COVID facilities, there is no health worker to man the additional beds.

Likewise, many private hospitals are still waiting for PhilHealth to reimburse them for costs related to treating COVID patients.

“ ’Pag COVID cases ’yan ay sagot ng PhilHealth pero ’pag talagang dumating ang point na sobrang dami ng pasyente at ang problema saan kukuha ng pondo ang private hospitals?” De Grano said.

“ ’Yung iba pong mga pasyente para lang matustusan ang kanilang paggastos sila na po bumibili minsan ng mga gamot at nagbabayad ng kaunti para lang maadmit sila.

“Wala po tayong magagawa kasi kung icha-charge natin lahat ’yan sa mga private hospitals baka hindi tumagal ng isang linggo sarado na po ang ospital.”

