MANILA — Former Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday said he has yet to decide if he would launch a Senate comeback bid in the 2025 midterm elections despite being the most preferred potential senatorial candidate in a recent survey.

An April 2023 voter preferences for senator survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) listed Pacquiao as the most preferred possible candidate in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Sa ngayon kasi 50-50 pa. Hindi ko iniisip yung politics,” Pacquiao told reporters when asked if he is inclined to run for senator again.

“Ine-enjoy ko muna yung pagiging private citizen ko na normal na tao na kapiling yung mga anak ko at asawa ko, spend time with my family para makabawi naman for how many years na kulang yung time ko sa kanila dahil nakafocus ako sa pagseserbisyo sa taongbayan,” he said in a chance interview.

“Mag-aannounce naman ako kapag makapagdecide ako. We will announce at the proper time kung tuloy o hindi ang pagtakbo natin,” he added.

The boxer-turned-legislator did not hesitate to name former Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and former minority Sen. Kiko Pangilinan when asked who among his former colleagues should make a comeback to the chamber.

“Gusto ko si Drilon, nandiyan si Drilon. Marami kang matututunan atsaka eksperiensyado na,” he said.

“Nandiyan naman si Kiko Pangilinan. Ano din yan, maganda din,” he said.

Despite a seeming affiliation with former minority senators, Pacquiao said is also open to the option of being appointed to a government post under the Marcos Jr. administration.

“Kung bibigyan ako ng position okay lang naman at kung hindi ay nandito pa din ako nakasuporta para sa kaunlaran ng ating bansa, nakasuporta sa ating administrasyon kung ano yung mga programa na makakatulong sa mga kababayan natin,” he said.

“Lahat tayo nangangarap na magkaroon ng kasaganahan pero siguro ang gagawin natin magkaisa tayo na suportahan ang mga magagandang programa ng ating administrasyon,” he said.

“Kasi kapag traditional politician act na ginagawa natin palagi na dahil kalaban against ka, kalabanin mo, kahit na may magandang mga programa kalabanin mo, it’s not like that. Hindi pang personal ang pagseserbisyo,” he said.

Pacquiao consumed 2 consecutive terms in the Senate from 2010 to 2022.

He ran for president in 2022 under the banner of the Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI), but landed in third place with 3.6 million votes or only about 10 percent of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 31.1 million votes.

Pacquiao thanked Filipinos who continued to support and believe in his brand of public service despite losing the 2022 presidential race.

“Pasalamat ako sa naging resulta ng survey at tiwala ng taongbayan sa akin,” he said.

“Yan naman ang hangarin ko sa buhay na magkaroon ng legacy pagdating sa pagtulong sa ating mga kababayang naghihirap,” he said.

Pacquiao said for now, while tending to his businesses, he is just listing nation building ideas that come his way.

“Nagno-note ako pag may mga naiisip ako na gagawin. Marami akong dapat gawin,” he said.

“May ginagawa ako for the country, something na magustuhan talaga ng tao yung ginagawa ko but I’ll announce that in the proper time,” he said.

“Maganda yung plano… for the future of the country.”