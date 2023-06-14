Habagat to bring rains to parts of Luzon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring rains to the western section of northern Luzon on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur would have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in these areas, the. weather agency added.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

