Drilon says 'too early' to talk politics after SWS senatorial poll

MANILA -- For former Senate President Franklin Drilon, talking about politics two years before the midterm senatorial race is “still too early.”

Drilon made the statement days after former Vice President Leni Robredo, a former Liberal Party (LP) official, landed in the Social Weather Stations (SWS) senatorial survey.

“I don’t see any point in cracking my head on this issue, but let me tell you that we continue to organize. But the reality in our system is that politicians would tend to gravitate towards administration, especially at this time,” Drilon said.

Drilon, one of LP's stalwarts, said whoever leads in surveys today may have a different standing in future polls.

Even preparing for the 2025 elections is still too early, he added.

“The opposition is always on the defensive immediately after the election. The administration has the mandate, has all the resources, and we are not worried,” he said.

The survey, commissioned by Arnel Ty, was done face-to-face last April 15 to 18, 2023, with 1,200 respondents.