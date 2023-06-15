Current senators' 'lack of decorum' damaging Senate's 'prestige': Drilon

MANILA -- Seems like one of the old Senate guards can no longer take the negative feedback the institution has been getting on how certain incumbent senators are behaving while performing their duties inside the chamber.

Former Senate President Franklin Drilon on Thursday appealed to incumbent Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and his fellow senators to ensure that they always command themselves with respect.

“With all due respect and I hope my former colleagues are not onion-skinned. I’m compelled to comment on what the public perceives to be an erosion of the prestige of the Senate as institution. Principally brought about by what is perceived to be the lack of decorum on the part of certain senators,” Drilon said.

Drilon served as Senate President and Senate Minority Leader in a span of his 24 years in the chamber.

"[Zubiri] must draw the line. Because the upholding and restoring the prestige of the Senate is a burden on his shoulder. And therefore, he must see to it that the trust of the people in the Senate as an institution remains high,” Drilon stressed.

The former senator also noticed how "noisy" the Senate has become.

“For example, a very noisy Senate session. When I was there, I would usually ask for the suspension of the Senate and somebody would move to adjourn the Senate session at the back," Drilon pointed out.

Drilon also pointed out how some senators' habit of using expletives or foul words during committee hearings or sessions.

“How they do it is addressed to their discretion. But again, the question of doing it with respect and maintain the prestige and decorum in the Senate is a critical consideration,” Drilon said.

“The Senate is one of the pillars that must maintain its position as a pillar of democracy. And it can only maintain its position if it has the respect of the people,” he added.