MANILA — Metro Manila will stay under pandemic Alert 1 until the end of June, despite a 48-percent increase in its COVID-19 cases, Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

But what would prompt authorities to tighten curbs place the capital region's 13 million people under a higher alert level?

The area must be classified as "moderate risk" for COVID-19, meaning its positive 2-week growth rate was sustained and its healthcare utilization is 50 percent or more, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

This means the capital region must have an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 6 per 100,000 population or 818 daily average cases, Vergeire said.

Currently, there are 12 areas in Metro Manila that have shown continuous rise in infections, Vergeire added without naming these places.

"Although katulad ng sabi natin 'di pa siya that significant because we’re not seeing yet 'yung translation niya sa pagtaas ng admission nor sa pagtaas ng severe and critical cases. But this is no reason for all of us to be complacent," she told reporters.

(It's not yet significant because we're not seeing yet its translation to an increase in hospital admissions or severe and critical cases.)

Vergeire added that for the entire Philippines to be raised to classified as "moderate risk," it must also have 6 per 100,000 population ADAR or "6,600 cases per day for 2 weeks."

The country currently averages 270 cases daily, she said.

"Sa tingin natin mukhang 'di naman ganun kabilis nangyayari ang impeksyon para tayo ay makapag-escalate agad-agad," said the official.

(We think the current transmission is not that fast, which would require us to escalate the alert level system quickly.)

Under Alert Level 2, the capacity of indoor establishments is reduced to a maximum of 50 percent for fully vaccinated individuals, while 70 percent capacity is allowed for outdoor venues.

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments are also prohibited to operate, except those authorized by the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 or the Office of the President.