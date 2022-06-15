Watch more News on iWantTFC

"You cannot ignore the fact that almost 100% of citizens in [the US] want background checks. Why won't you pass it? Is it the money you're making for the gun manufacturers? How much money do you make every time someone dies?"

This was the message of gun advocate X Gonzalez, formerly known as Emma Gonzales, to the US Congress during a recent 'March For Our Lives' rally in Washington, DC.

Gonzalez is a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. She went viral that year for her anti-gun violence speeches, also calling out Congress for its lack of action.

Four years later, she and other survivors returned to the streets of DC for another rally. This came just nearly three weeks after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Four years of fighting for gun control laws is frustrating for the survivors but they are not giving up.

"You wanna be helpful? You wanna make this world a better place? Congress, there's one thing that you in office can take away from this speech. It's [to] pass the gun laws," Gonzalez stressed.

According to 'March For Our Lives' co-founder and shooting survivor David Hogg, there have been more than 200,000 victims of gun violence since the Parkland shooting. He insisted that all Americans have a right to safety.

"Nowhere in the Constitution is unrestricted access to weapons of war a guaranteed right. We've seen the damage that AR15s do when we look at the innocent children of Uvalde... That should fill us with rage and demands for change. Not endless debate, but demands for change. Now. Not tomorrow, the next day, or the next week, or the next year. Now!," Hogg said.

Meanwhile, Filipino American Kris Estrada, a California resident, has kept showing up at anti-gun violence rallies after his cousin fell victim to a shooting for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Every time I go to school. There is this like, there's someone saying in the back of my head, 'be on the lookout.' You don't know if you're safe. And that's not what the US is supposed to be. School is supposed to be a place for education," Estrada noted.

Hogg expressed confidence that this time, things are going to be different.

"What it would take is people continuing to show up. This is not the end. This is the beginning, or it could be the beginning of the end. But we have to continue showing up and it's gonna take time," Hogg said. "Peace will come... it will not come tomorrow though, but it will eventually come."

On Sunday, a bipartisan group of Senate Democrats and ten Republican senators announced that a new piece of gun control legislation has been agreed upon. The proposals include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21, and billions in new funding for mental health and school safety.

While these fall short of calls for more radical change, Hogg still sees this as progress. For protesters, passing any gun control legislation is a step in the right direction.