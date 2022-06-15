LA Pride returns with first-ever Pinoy contingents

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Los Angeles' annual Pride parade returned after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down massive gay pride celebrations in the city for two years.

The Southland celebrated Pride month with two major parades along with a series of concerts and events. The Los Angeles Pride parade traveled along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, its original route before it was moved to West Hollywood about 40 years ago. West Hollywood meanwhile had its own separate Pride parade earlier this month.

While Filipinos have been represented regularly in LA Pride by teaming up with other advocacy groups or corporations, several Pinoy groups enjoyed their own contingencies this year.

"This is our first Filipino contingent walking in LA Pride, and just in time for Philippine Independence Day so we are celebrating being Filipino in America and that's all we want: to be seen, to be represented," Oriel Briguela, who was among the contingents, said.

The Filipino groups also brought messages of political empowerment and human rights with them.

"We’re showing [that] we have active participation of the LGBT community and political power on both sides," Jeanie Gaega of Pilipino American Los Angeles Democrats noted.

For Filipino spectators, seeing the Philippine flag carried by a rainbow barong-clad briguela gave them the ultimate sense of both Pinoy and gay pride.