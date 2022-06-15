AUSTRALIA – Matagumpay na naidaos ang Bayanihan Day 2022 sa Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct noong June 5, 2022 sa pangunguna ng Filipino Australian Brisbane Society o FABS at ng The Filipino Channel at iWantTFC bilang exclusive media partners.

Mga miyembro Filipino Australian Brisbane Society at mga lumahok sa Bayanihan Day 2022 sa Australia

Ito na ang pinakamalaking proyekto at kauna-unahang Filipino Australian community event na inilunsad ng FABS bilang pagdiriwang sa ika-124 anibersaryo ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas. Jam-packed ang venue ng iba-ibang pagkaing Pilipino at iba pang product and services stalls/booths. Patok din sa mga kababayan ang All Stream Bundle ng iWantTFC na mayroong booth sa nasabing event.

Kapamilya artist Makisig Morales at iWantTFC booth sa Bayanihan Day 2022 sa Australia

Special guest sa nasabing event ang Kapamilya artist na si Makisig Morales na sa Australia na naninirahan. Hinarana ni Makisig ang mga kababayan ng mga OPM hits tulad ng Wag Ka Nang Umiyak, Simpleng Tulad Mo, at Dahil Sa 'Yo.

Ayon din sa tantiya ng venue coordinator, aabot sa 10,000 katao ang dumalo sa event na higit pa sa 5,000 attendees na inaasahan ng FABS.

“We were truly overwhelmed with the way it turned out - from the support of our sponsors who believed in this cause, the number of stallholders that took the risk to be at an event we have never done, the caliber of talents (hosts, singers, dancers, martial artists, musicians, beauty candidates) showcased throughout the whole day, the initiative and constant positive attitude of the volunteers, raffle prize donors and re-sellers, and most surprisingly the number of people in attendance.

Ilan sa mga kaganapan sa matagumpay na Bayanihan 2022 sa Australia na inorganisa ng Filipino Australian Brisbane Society

We were only expecting 5,000 attendees throughout the day. However, based on Kingston Butter Factory's traffic management crew and venue coordinator said it was easily hitting the 10,000 mark. They said that the people kept flowing and there was no lull moment, and to think some people mentioned later that they did not know it was on!

It was awesome that we were able to deliver a free entry and free parking event which is a vision that we have had for a couple of years now. The venue matched perfectly with our purpose and the staff involved were very helpful and easy to deal with,” pahayag ng FABS.

Marami rin ang nakatanggap ng raffle prizes/freebies na inihanda ng FABS para sa mga attendee.

Ilan sa mga nagwagi sa raffle draw na isinagawa ng FABS

Ipagpapatuloy ng FABS ang pagdiriwang ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas sa taong 2023.