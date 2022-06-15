Home  >  News

TFC News

IN PICTURES | Filcom group continues PH traditions

Rose Eclarinal | ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

Posted at Jun 15 2022 07:56 PM

LONDON- Cavitenos UK is one of the most cohesive Filipino organizations in the UK. It also continues to up its game in its steadfast promotion of Philippine traditions, especially every Philippine Independence Day celebration in June. 

PH anthem

On Saturday, June 11, the group, which also celebrated its 10th founding anniversary, successfully held a dinner and dance event, showcasing Philippine songs, and dances including Cavite’s indigenous festive dance “Karakol.”    

Karakol
waving flags 
Palabas

Performers include local talents, such as Tamara Canada, Ludy Sinadjan, and Anahaw Dance Group. Cavitenos UK President Arlene Oxida-Canada opened the program at Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge, with welcome remarks, followed by Ambassador to the UK Antonio Lagdameo, who delivered inspirational welcome remarks.

Lagdameo speech
PH Flag

Some of the highlights of the event are the announcement of the winners of Best in Filipiniana, Best in Barong Tagalog, and raffle draw winners.

Tambiolo draw
Collage of Pinay guest
Caviteno Pinay
Amba sa Caviteno event
Caviteno UK

     Photos by Mikki Macabangon

