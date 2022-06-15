Overseas Filipino workers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Hungary will be "happy to increase" its skilled Filipino workers, an ambassador said on Wednesday after meeting with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Hungarian hotels and electronics factories are looking for skilled Filipino workers, Budapest's ambassador to Manila Titanilla Toth said after her courtesy call on Marcos.

"Already in Hungary more than 800 Filipinos are working and we are happy to increase the number in the future," she said in a press conference.

"We have specific areas in which collaboration can be closer, mostly in hospitality sector," added the ambassador.

The European country is pushing to have a "closer cooperation" with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Toth said.

"TESDA can be our biggest partner to make trainings before the OFWs to enter Hungary," she said.



Hungarian investors are also "searching for partnership with local companies and local entities," Toth said.

"For example in the water sector, which is really promising in giving very good opportunities in the Philippines," the ambassador said.

Some Hungarian companies are involved in water treatment in the Laguna Lake, according to data from the Hungarian government's official website.

"Among the ASEAN countries, the Philippines was Hungary’s 5th most significant import and 6th most important export partner in 2020," it said, noting that bilateral trade between the 2 countries has exceeded $161 million.

