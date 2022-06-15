Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA—The victim of the Mandaluyong hit-and-run controversy said on Wednesday he has forgiven the driver that hit him, but the former still has to face legal charges over the incident.

The victim, Christian Joseph Floralde, a security guard at a Mandaluyong City mall, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that he still intends to proceed with the raps against the driver, Jose Antonio San Vicente, who surrendered to authorities earlier Wednesday.

"Napatawad ko na ho, pero kailangan pa rin niya harapin 'yung kaso po," Floralde said. "Tuloy pa rin 'yung kaso po."

He said he will not accept any offer of settlement from San Vicente.

"Hindi po ako magpapaareglo ... tutuloy ko po 'yung kaso para makamit ko ho 'yung hustisya para sakin," Floralde said, adding he hope's the court will sentence the driver accordingly.

The security guard revealed he sustained rib fracture, and that he still feels pain in his sides, particularly when he breathes deeply.

Floralde was directing traffic at the mall when the suspect's SUV hit the guard, causing him to fall. Instead of helping, San Vicente ran over the victim before fleeing the scene.

The whole incident, which was caught on video, sparked nationwide uproar after it went viral on social media.

"Akala ko talaga 'yun na po huling araw ko ... iniwas ko lang ho 'yung ulo ko kasi 'yung magugulungan po 'yung bandang leeg ko," Floralde said.

The victim said his agency is covering his medical treatment costs. He said he is open to receiving assistance from San Vicente but stressed he will not accept any settlement offer.

"Nagpapasalamat nga po ako sa agency ko kasi pati abogado, binigyan nila ako," Floralde said.

San Vicente earlier Wednesday apologized to the public and Floralde in a press conference after he turned himself into authorities.

His SUV, bearing the plate number NCO 3781, was also surrendered to the police.

San Vicente is facing charges of frustrated murder and abandonment of one's victim, which were filed by the Mandaluyong police on June 6.

He is ready to face the charges and answer the accusations against him, his lawyer said, adding that a hearing on the matter is set for June 17.