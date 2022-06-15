Ex-DFA Sec. Albert Del Rosario and Bongbong Marcos composite

MANILA - Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario on Wednesday urged the public to encourage President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. "to be the best ever" leader for the country.

"Everyone has the capacity to be a better person. If one chooses to be a leader, one can also choose to be a better leader. Or, one can choose to be the best ever leader," del Rosario, who supported another Halalan 2022 presidential candidate, said in a statement.

"President- elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has the honor and privilege of constructively leading 110 million people. He can successfully do this by subjecting every presidential decision to the test of what is best for our countrymen," he said.

"Let us fully encourage him to do this."

Del Rosario shared that despite being on the other side of the political fence, Marcos would greet him when they see each other prior to the election period.

"Prior to the pandemic, I used to see him now and then during evening workouts in the gym of the golf club. He would be alone and he would go out of his way to respectfully and warmly greet with a charming smile," the retired diplomat said.

"And, of course, I would return the greeting even as I worked diligently for the election of another presidential candidate who we believed possessed every trait to become the leader of our nation."

"As the world turns, my gymmate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, won the presidential election over VP Leni Robredo," Del Rosario said.

"As the world turns some more, we ask what kind of a person did Filipinos elect? Are we facing a catastrophe? Maybe- maybe not."

Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator, received at least 31,629,783 votes during last month's elections, more than double the 15,035,773 tally of Robredo, his closest rival.

Petitions challenging his candidacy over his tax conviction in 1995 remain pending at the Supreme Court. Victims of his father's martial law are also opposed to his electoral victory.

Last month, Del Rosario thanked Marcos for supporting the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos takes his oath as the country's 17th President on June 30.

RELATED VIDEO