MANILA — An ambassador of Finland on Wednesday said he hoped President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would "continue to appreciate and respect" the Philippines' earlier condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Philippines in February backed a United Nations resolution which demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine. But the Marcos administration is set to take a "neutral" stand on the conflict, his incoming national security adviser said last week.

"The Philippines has been in the group of countries condemning the aggression and what I convey to the President-elect is that I hope his administration will continue to appreciate and respect this approach from the Philippine side in the future as well," Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines Juha Pyykko said after a courtesy visit to Marcos.

"We have to work in order to preserve the multilateral rules based order," he in a press conference.

Pykko said the invasion of Ukraine was a "severe breach of international law and international rule-based order."

"It's not a European issue. It's a global, international issue," he said.

Pyykko did not mention how Marcos reacted to the issue. But the ambassador said their meeting was "very useful, constructive, and fruitful."



In a meeting with Marcos on Monday, Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov said he told the incoming president that Moscow was ready "to extend our helping hands" for the Philippines to meet its energy needs.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, announced in May its intention to join NATO as a defense against feared aggression from Moscow. The move is a stunning reversal of Finland's policy on military non-alignment dating back more than 75 years.

"These issues like rule of law, human rights, freedom of media, vibrant civic space, these issues have values in themselves," said Ambassador Pykko.

"They are important because we know, based on experience, that many if not all successful, well-functioning economies or societies, they implement and respect human rights."

FINLAND-PHILIPPINE TIES

The ambassador said he also thanked Marcos for the "contribution of the Filipino community and society in Finland."

"[They are] hardworking, friendly people who live and work in my country and it is highly appreciated," Pykko said.

Finland hopes to "revive a dialogue" on educational policies, especially the digitalization of classes as online learning is expected to become "important even after the pandemic," he added.

Finnish companies can also help the Philippines "in terms of the transition for climate change like wast to energy solutions, circular energy, and plastic waste management," said Pykko.

"We have expertise and i know that there is a demand for solutions here," he said.

