National Democratic Front's (NDF) Senior adviser, Luis Jalandoni and founder of the Filipino Communist Party and NDF's Chief Political Consultant, Jose Maria Sison take part in a meeting as part of the peace talks between the Government of the Philippines (GRP) and the NDF organized by the Dutch government on April 2, 2017 in the Dutch town of Noordwijk aan Zee. Sophie Mignon, Agence France-Presse

MANILA — Luis Jalandoni, a consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) who has been involved in the peace negotiations with the government, has been included in the government's list of terrorists, according to an Anti-Terrorism Council resolution released Wednesday.

The council also designated five members of the Abu Sayyaf Group and Daula Islamiyah, and others affiliated with those already included in their list, such as the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-NDF, (CPP-NPA-NDF) as terrorists, based on Resolution Nos. 31 and 32 approved last May 25.

The following people, the council said, were found "committing, conspiring, planning, preparing for the commission of terrorism and recruitment to and membership in, and providing material support to terrorist organizations or groups organized for the purpose of engaging in terrorism":

Luis Jalandoni, who, according to the ATC, is a member of the CPP Central Committee, NDF and NDFP, and founder of Christians for National Liberation, a designated terrorist group

Simon Naugsan, spokesperson of Cordillera People’s Democratic Front, a designated terrorist group, and supposed member of the CPP-NPA

Afrecia / Apricia Alvares / Alvarez Rosete, who is supposedly the secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee of the CPP-NPA

Maria Luisa Purcray, allegedly the secretary of the Ilocos Cordillera

Regional Committee of the CPP-NPA;

Maria Gigi Ascaño-Tenebroso, allegedly a member of the Katipunan

ng Gurong Makabayan

Walter Alipio De Asis Cerbito, allegedly a member of Christians for National Liberation

Jalandoni served as a consultant for the Left and negotiator when the peace talks with the government were still being held. Having been based in the Netherlands for decades already, he was supposed to return to the Philippines in 2018 but this did not push through amid a possible arrest.

President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the peace talks with the communist movement in the early years of his incumbency amid continuing attacks by the New People's Army on government forces.

Meanwhile, the following were also designated as terrorists for having been identified as sub-leaders of the ASG and supposedly connected with the Daulah lslamiya:

Basaron Arok or Basarun Aruk

Ellam Sajirin or Ellam Nasirin or Ellam Nasarin or also known as lllamNasirin

Madjid Said or Majid Said

Mura Asgali Kayawan

Tawakkal Bayali or Tawakal Bayali or Tawakkal Abugaw

Bayali or Tawwakal Bayali

The resolutions, published on The Manila Times and the Official Gazette, were signed by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, the vice chair of the ATC.

