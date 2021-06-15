MATRIX: Restrictions under various COVID-19 quarantine levels

Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos (right) and Christian Mathay, AVP operations, The Podium (center) posed for photos as they show the Safety Seal Certification issued by the Department of Trade and Industry in Mandaluyong City on June 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang released on Tuesday a matrix of restrictions under varying degrees of quarantine restrictions this June.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed 21 areas under the second strictest lockdown level or modified enhanced community quarantine from June 16 to 30 because of rising infections and high hospital occupancy.

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces would stay under general community quarantine, the second loosest lockdown level, with different sets of restrictions.

The matrix below lists these curbs.

This screenshot lists restrictions under different COVID-19 quarantine levels. Malacañang matrix

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, has tallied 1.322 million coronavirus infections.

Active cases in the country are at 59,096, while deaths reached 22,845 as of June 14, according to the health department.

COVID-19 cases in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have eased from their peak in April, but provinces are battling surges, showing that the pandemic is far from over in the Southeast Asian nation.

"The current downward trend remains fragile as evidenced by the minor uptick in cases the past month," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in the televised address.

Provinces in central and southern Philippines accounted for nearly a third of new cases in the past two weeks, government data show.

In a weekly national address, Duterte told the public on Monday to get inoculated and comply with health regulations. "If you do not get vaccinated, you will really die."

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Tuesday.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Extended coronavirus curbs will continue to hurt the Philippines' economy, which posted a record 9.6 percent slump last year.

— With a report from Reuters

