These areas are high-risk for COVID-19, according to DOH

Patients watch over relatives and hospital aides inside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute on April 26, 2021 in Quezon City. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters



MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday flagged 36 areas throughout the country for being classified as high or moderate risk, with growth rates, average daily attack rates, and healthcare utilization rates as basis for categorization.

Twenty of the 36 areas are areas in Visayas and Mindanao, DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Dr. Alethea De Guzman said in an online press conference.

Basing on intensive care unit utilization alone, 15 of the 36 areas are already considered critical, she said.

Cagayan, Zambales, Guimaras, Zamboganga del Norte, South Cotabato and Cotabato City have all reached 100 percent ICU utilization rate, according to DOH data.

The cities of San Juan and Makati are the only cities from the National Capital Region included in the list as they are classified as moderate risk areas.

While growth rate is still in the negative, San Juan also has a 100 percent ICU utilization rate while Makati is at 72 percent.

Although there have been some improvements in Visayas and Mindanao, among all island groups, Visayas is seen to have the steepest increase in cases, De Guzman said.

The NCR Plus remains to be an area that needs constant monitoring, she said.

"Itong nakikita nating pagbaba sa kaso lalo na sa NCR Plus ay tinatawag naming fragile," she said.

(The decrease in cases we see in NCR Plus is fragile.)

"We’re saying the trends can go either way. It can go up again or it can go down," she said.

Despite the improvements in the number of cases in the NCR and the country in general, the DOH admits it is still far from the number of cases reported prior the recent surge.

From June 7 to 13, the Philippines' average daily cases is 6,609, around a hundred cases higher than the previous week, De Guzman said.

"We have significantly declined from the peak of 10,845 pero sinasabi natin na we need to be even more vigilant kasi malayo pa tayo doon sa pre-surge levels natin," she said.

(We have significantly declined from the peak of 10,845 but what we are saying is we need to be even more vigilant because we are still far from our pre-surge levels.)

As of June 14, Calabarzon topped the list in terms of recording new cases with 940.

This is then followed by NCR (832), Western Visayas (683), Central Luzon (552) and Davao (536).

Laguna recorded the most number of new cases at 337 followed by Davao (300), Batangas (191), Cavite (188), and South Cotabato (173).

