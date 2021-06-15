Duterte pinaaaresto ang mga namemeke ng COVID-19 results sa pagbiyahe

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nagbaba ng direktiba si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na arestuhin ang mga gumamit ng pekeng swab test result para lamang mapadali ang kanilang travel requirements.

Ito ay matapos makarating kay Duterte na may ilang turista sa Boracay ang nahuhuli na nagpiprisinta ng pekeng RT-PCR test result.

"Huwag ho ninyong gawin ‘yan at makokompromiso lang kayo. Hindi lang maano, pati ‘yong gastos ninyo. Kindly check at least twice over whether or not you have the genuine certificates," ani Duterte.

"I am also directing the Department of Tourism, the Philippine National Police, and all local government to arrest those presenting fake tests and enforce strict compliance on protocols of local tourism. Do not be afraid to file sanctions," dagdag niya.

Matatandaang nakailang beses nang napabalita ang patungkol sa mga nahaharang na mga turista sa Boracay dahil sa pamemeke ng RT-PCR test result.

Ipinagutos na noon ng Department of Justice sa National Bureau of Investigation na magsiyasat tungkol dito.

— Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

KAUGNAY NA BALITA:

Watch more in iWantTFC