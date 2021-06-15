DOH to review allocation of COVID-19 vaccines

Medical workers receive their first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on May 4, 2021, as the Russian vaccine rolls out in five cities in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it will begin reevaluating the proportion of vaccine supply being deployed to different provinces as spikes in COVID-19 cases have been changing from one area to another.

Health officials earlier said 40 percent of the Philippines' vaccine supply is deployed to Metro Manila and nearby provinces, while the rest is split among different regions in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

"'Yung mga proportions na ibinibigay natin, these are not written in stone," DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said in an online press conference.

"The (DOH) secretary has committed that we will review our high risk areas when [more] vaccines arrive," she said.

The national government has been focusing its vaccination program in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Calabarzon, Cebu and Davao, but new COVID-19 cases have spiked all regions in the Visayas.

While the number of COVID-19 patients in the capital region and Mindanao have been slowly going down, Western Visayas recorded a 63-percent growth, Central Visayas logged a 59-percent increase, while Eastern Visayas reported a 118-percent spike in the last 2 weeks, data from the DOH showed.

The Philippines cannot afford to "focus all of our vaccines to one or two areas" as the country is "working with a very limited supply," De Guzman said.

Malacañang denied that it has been neglecting Visayas and Mindanao in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, which supposedly contributed to a spike in coronavirus infections in these areas.

"Hindi po totoo ‘yan, na ginipit natin ang ibang parte ng Pilipinas," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, when asked to react to acccusations of neglect.

(It is not true that we stalled other areas of the Philippines.)

The country is expecting to receive 11 million COVID-19 jabs this month, and hopes to inoculate 70 percent of the population to attain herd immunity against COVID-19, which has infected 1.3 million Filipinos.

As of June 13, the Philippines has fully inoculated 1.8 million Filipinos while 5 million others have received their first dose.