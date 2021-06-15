7 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total rises to 20,274

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,274 as 7 new cases was recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and 2 new fatalities.

This is the third straight day that there were reported new COVID-19 fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,970 as 12,085 of those infected have recovered, while 1,219 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,499 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,426 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and 2 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, 2 new cases in Europe have been verified by the DOH IHR. #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/EAJOxkD060 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 15, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,327,431 people. The tally includes 22,963 deaths, 1,246,405 recoveries, and 58,063 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 176 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

