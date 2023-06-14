The Philippine flag is flown at half-staff in front of the Philippine Senate building to mourn the passing of former Senator Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon. He died on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the age of 88. A necrological service will be held at the Senate on June 19. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)

MANILA -- The Senate is set to honor former Sen. Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon, who passed away Monday at the age of 88 after battling lung cancer for over a year.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday filed Senate Resolution No. 652, honoring Biazon and expressing the Senate's sympathy on the passing of the veteran legislator.

Zubiri described Biazon as "a steadfast champion of decent and affordable housing and of security and defense."

Biazon was a three-term Senator (1992 to 1995, 1998 to 2004, and 2004 to 2010) and a two-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the lone district of Muntinlupa (2010 to 2013 and 2013 to 2016).

He was also a Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

After his departure from politics, Biazon remained visible to the public by speaking on issues such as national security and defense.

'HE SET THE STANDARD'

Zubiri in his resolution lauded the late Biazon for spearheading the passage of landmark measures such as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, the Rental Reform Act of 2002, the Comprehensive and Integrated Shelter Finance Act of 1994, the AFP Modernization Act, the act amending Presidential Decree No. 1752 to make membership in the PAG-IBIG Fund mandatory; and the Home Guaranty Corporation Act of 2000.

During his stint in the Senate, Biazon had chaired the Senate Committee on National Defense and the Senate Committee on Security and Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement.

"I saw firsthand how meticulous and hardworking he was, as a legislator... I imagine that comes from his military background. He was extremely disciplined and intentional in everything he did, and he set a standard for us younger lawmakers to aspire to," Zubiri recalled.

A necrological service will be held in the Senate for Biazon on June 19.