President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks to South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. during the launch of the province's modern rice production facility on June 14, 2023. RTVM/screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday apologized for the hours-long delay in his attendance at the launch of South Cotabato's modern rice production program after the plane he was in suffered "technical issues."

"Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa inyo dahil pinag-antay ko kayo ng ilang oras. Mukhang ginugutom na kayo," Marcos told South Cotabato farmers present in the launch of the province's consolidated rice production and mechanization program.

(I apologize for making you wait for hours. You look hungry.)

Marcos and his delegation were scheduled to arrive in South Cotabato at 9 a.m., but the event started shortly before 12 noon.

Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told reporters that the plane carrying Marcos and his party encountered "technical issues," prompting them to return to Villamor Airbase in Pasay City and board another plane.

The President was okay despite the incident, Garafil said.

In his speech, Marcos affirmed his administration's commitment to attain food security and self-sufficiency in the Philippines, which he said was one of the reasons why he led the launch of South Cotabato's integrated rice processing center.

"Ginawa nating prayoridad na...tiyakin [nating] magkaroon ng sapat na food supply. May sapat na pagkain para sa ating mga kababayan. [Para] kahit may krisis o may pandemya, makakaasa tayo na kaya nating pakainin ang lahat ng mamamayang Pilipino," he said.

(Ensuring that we have a sufficient food supply is our priority, so that our fellow Filipinos can be assured of food. This is so we can feed all Filipinos even in the middle of a crisis or pandemic.)

He cited the Philippines' difficulty in importing rice at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, after its top foreign rice sources Thailand and Vietnam paused importation to prioritize their local food supply.

The consolidated rice production and mechanization program is one of the key programs of South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., an ally of Marcos.

Through the program, the province's farmers are expected to enjoy higher incomes and rice yield with lower production costs. Tamayo told Marcos that South Cotabato hoped to increase its rice production to 8 tons per hectare once the program is in full swing.

The facility consists of a rice processing center, warehouse, trucks, and other rice production machines, among others.

Marcos said he hoped farmers in South Cotabato would do away with the traditional method of drying their rice harvests on roadsides.

"Hindi puwede nang nagda-dryer tayo [na] ginagamit ang highway, maraming masisira [na palay]. So kailangan dalhin natin sa magandang dryer kasi kahit basa iyong palay, puwede nang dalhin dito sa malaking complex," said the President, who is also the concurrent agriculture secretary.

(We should no longer dry our rice harvests along the highway to avoid the risk of wasted rice. We need a modern dryer that we can use even for wet harvests; we can bring those in this big complex.)

RELATED VIDEO: