Habagat to continue affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

PAGASA image.

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms until Thursday due to the habagat.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible in these areas, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



