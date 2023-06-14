Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine Fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on February 15, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA -- Foreign tourists who will visit the Philippines next year will likely enjoy a 100% VAT refund, provided that they will mix their stay with shopping activities.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian pictured this scenario while confirming to journalists that he will already “endorse” to the plenary the proposed bill that pushes for the “Value-Added Tax (VAT) Refund for Non-Resident Tourists,” which has already passed the House of Representatives.

The bill only requires eight signatures for the chairman’s penned report to be referred to the plenary, Gatchalian said.

The required amount to qualify for the VAT refund is P3,000, Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means said.

“Pag bumili sya ng item, one time, eligible na siya for VAT refund. So, pwede na nyang dalhin sa airport yung resibo, at ibabalik sa kanya yung 12 percent VAT na binayaran nya,” Gatchalian told journalists

The tax refund will be done digitally, as already being practiced in Singapore and other countries, the senator said.

The objective, according to Gatchalian, is to entice foreign tourists to buy Philippine products while they travel here.

Under the measure, foreign tourists who will buy a minimum P3,000 worth of products in a single receipt will be qualified for a refund.

The government will be losing a P4 billion VAT collection but will gain not less than P9 billion in revenues.

Gatchalian is looking at seeing the bill become law before the end of 2023, which is tipped bring an additional 140,000 tourists per year and at least 9,000 to 40,000 more labor opportunities in the country.

“We want to put emphasis sa local products natin lalo na yung indigenous products natin. So karamihan dito mga locally-owned stores. Gusto natin mas madali silang makasama sa prosesong ito” Gatchalian said.

“Digital na ngayon. Pwede nang, for example pag bumili ka, ipakita mo lang yung passport mo, ii-scan yung passport mo. Pagdating mo sa airport, i-scan mo ulit, andun na lahat ng binili mo. So, ang ibig sabihin lahat ng resibo nakakabit na sa passport mo. At paglabas mo, i-scan mo lang yung passport mo lalabas na lahat yung resibo,” he added.

“Importante kasi OR kasi pag nagbayad na yung tourist, binabayaran na yung gobyerno eh... dahil yung OR patunay na nagbayad ka na sa gobyerno,” Gatchalian said.

Appearing before the hearing, Gavin Ingram, general counsel for APAC and vice-president of strategic planning of Global Blue, also stressed the importance of a paperless transaction as a way to minimize or avoid fraud.

Introducing such a refund program he said, is also the idea set up today.

“Now with many, many travelers opting to use digital wallets to pay for their goods using digital wallets... that a VAT refund system can support a refund back through digital wallets,” Brown said.

During Wednesday’s. public hearing, Roberto Claudio, Sr., of the Philippine Retailers Association, quickly registered their support to the VAT refund proposed measure.

The Philippines according to Claudio, is the only country in Southeast Asia that does not offer a VAT refund to foreign tourists.

Of late, 69 countries are already giving VAT refund to foreign tourists, Claudio said.

“Singapore and Hong Kong has already lost their luster as a shopping destination. So where are they going? They’re going to Thailand. They’re going even to Malaysia and Indonesia. So, it’s about time that we not only be attractive, we must be competitive,. And this will get us to the competitive level,” Claudio said.

Tourism Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan also expressed their agency’s support for the bill, citing several studies that underlined the tourists' penchant for shopping while traveling abroad.

The DOT targets to bring back its 2019 record of bringing in 8 million tourists to the Philippines.

Implementing a VAT refund will give the Philippines a more competitive stance to attract tourists just like Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia which are offering such relief to foreigners, Pamintuan told the committee.

“Our projection really is, we will hit the 8.2 million (tourists) by next year. And the shopping, the added value of this measure because of the shopping tourism will just greatly contribute to reaching that 8.2M as well as go beyond that number,” Pamintuan told the panel.

“When we look at our top competitor like Thailand or Malaysia, we have the same top products that we offer to a traveler. Sun and beach, recreation, nature, We all have that. But one thing that sets them apart if the availability of better shopping portfolio and a VAT refund scheme. We will be able to improve our product portfolio to include shopping tourism as part of our strongest products in tourism,” she added.

Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) said coming up with a VAT refund for foreign tourists creates an impact on travelers.

Once implemented, the proposed bill is expected to reflect improvements in government income from 2024 to 2028.

A foreign tourist’s average spending is P9,211, according to Edillon. Based on their study, a typical foreign tourist’s budget expenditures are broken into the following:

Accommodation/services -- 30%

Food – 16-20%

Transport services -- about 13% (recently to 20%)

Travel agency – less than .5%

Shopping itself – 12% (almost the same as recreation and entertainment)

Miscellaneous activities– 1.6%

The introduction of VAT refund, said Edillon, is like to register an additional P6 billion to P9 billion overall tourist spending in the Philippines, as against the status quo where revenue is only between P3.4 billion to P3.5 billion.

“International tourism is also considered an export of services. And we need to consider ourselves as competing to our neighbors... since our neighbors have implemented a VAT refund scheme, it will do well for us to do the same,” Edillon said.

The Department of Finance is also supportive of the bill, said Undersecretary Dakila Elteen Napao.

“We know that there will be revenue erosion, but at the same time there is a study that recognize that there will be an uptick in economic activities that will eventually result in the re-coupment of these revenue loss in terms of economic Income to the different sectors. Particularly, in the sectors under the jurisdiction of the Department of Tourism,” Napao said.



