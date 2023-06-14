Teachers assist students as they evacuate the Ponciano Bernardo Elementary School in Quezon City last January 26, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) is weighing the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed "K+10+2," which — if passed — will replace the current K to 12 basic education system.

EDCOM 2 Co-chairperson Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the proposal — which will make Grades 11 and 12 mandatory only for students who opt to enter college — may offer "flexibility" for those who already want to graduate at the soonest possible time to get employment and help their families.

"We're studying it very carefully. May pros and cons ang proposal na K+10+2. Of course, flexibility 'yan doon sa mga gusto nang mag-graduate after 10 years of schooling at pwede na silang makatulong sa pamilya nila. Marami kasi tayong kababayan na tumutulong sa family business nila — sa farms, sa pangingisda — so maraming mga ganyan," Gatchalian said.

"But we also need to study carefully na hindi magiging easy way out ito sa mga bata. Importante na mabigyan natin sila ng skills, importante na kung maghahanap sila ng trabaho, may skills sila," he added.

Gatchalian explained senior high school graduates, especially those who took up the technical vocational (techvoc) strand, lack the National Certification that employers look for in high school graduates.

"So mayroon kaming proposal dito, 'yung Batang Magaling Act na gagawin nang mandatory 'yung certification ng mga bata para pag-graduate nila ng K to 12, may certification na sila. Ngayon kasi wala silang certification. So ngayon bibigyan na sila ng certification. So that's another alternative na pinag-aaralan naming mabuti," he said.

The proposed Batang Magaling Act also seeks TESDA accreditation for the techvoc strand in senior high school to ensure quality.

Amid the launch of the revised K to 10 curriculum during SY 2024-2025, the ongoing review of the senior high school (Grades 11 and 12) curriculum, and other bills seeking the review of the K to 12, Gatchalian assured any change in the basic education system will be geared towards helping graduates achieve entrepreneurship, employment, or college.

"Right now, ang takbo is to revise the K to 10 curriculum. Mayroon task force na binuo ang DepEd for the senior high school, but at the same time may proposal din ang Senate to strengthen the senior high school. So all of these pinag-aaralan nating mabuti," he said.

"At the end of the day, ang pinakamahalaga ay kung ano 'yung makakaganda para sa bata sa paghahanap niya ng trabaho. Because 'yung senior high school — 'yung last two (years) — tatlong exit 'yun e: entrepreneurship, employment, or college. So itong tatlo dapat nafu-fulfill natin," the senator added.

The EDCOM 2 is mandated to assess and recommend legislation to address issues in the education sector.



