DOH logs 35 cases of respiratory problems amid Mayon unrest

Filipino villagers walk at an evacuation center while Mayon Volcano continues to spew ashes and lava, in Santo Domingo, Albay on June 12, 2023. The restive Mayon Volcano has begun spewing lava and burst small eruptions, putting the lives of thousands of people at risk from possible violent explosion. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Department of Health has recorded 35 cases of respiratory problems at the evacuation centers in Albay amid the continuing unrest of Mayon Volcano.

"As of June 13, there are reported 35 cases presenting with respiratory problems such as cough, colds and sore throat at the evacuation centers," the DOH said in a statement Wednesday.

"However, the reported cases are not verified as adverse effects of sulfur dioxide and ashfall."

The DOH assured the public that its personnel were on the ground and continuously monitoring the affected population.

In the past 24 hours, state volcanologists have recorded 309 rockfall events and 7 volcanic earthquakes at Mayon, which continued to ooze lava.

The volcano has also emitted 149 tons of sulfur dioxide, which is quite lower than the average of 500 tons per day.

Phivolcs have said that Mayon could continue rumbling for months.

A total of 4,286 families or 15,241 people have so far been evacuated from the volcano's 6-kilometer danger zone.

Mayon, about 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide.

The country's most powerful eruption in recent decades was Mount Pinatubo in 1991 that killed more than 800 people. That disaster produced an ash cloud that travelled thousands of kilometers.

Mayon lies in a region also hit by many of the roughly 20 typhoons or tropical storms to strike the Philippines each year.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

