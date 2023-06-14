A health worker holds a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health said Wednesday the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines donated by Lithuania have been distributed to DOH Center for Health Development.

Lithuania donated some 390,000 doses of the adapted version of the original vaccine.

In a statement, the DOH said the supplies would be distributed to select health facilities and would be officially launched on June 21 at the Philippine Heart Center.

Eligible for the first phase of bivalent vaccine rollout are health-care workers (A1) and senior citizens (A2), who have already received their second booster shots at least 4 to 6 months ago.

"While there is limited current supply of bivalent vaccines, there is still adequate supply of monovalent COVID-19 vaccines," the DOH said. "The Department of Health encourages Filipinos to get available booster shots to ensure their continued protection."

The DOH said the rollout "shall employ a phased approach to prioritize the protection of the healthcare workers and of the most vulnerable population and healthcare capacity," with the approved allocation list serving as the basis for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Regional distribution has commenced since last week. The RVOCs/CHDs may directly allocate and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to vaccination sites, in coordination with LVOCs/LGUs," it said.

Allocation was calculated based on available data from Feb. 1, 2023 to determine eligible population and that adjustments were made as of June 5, 2023, "in accordance with the packaging specifications of the received COVID-19 bivalent vaccine donations."

"The DOH has yet to provide a specific breakdown of the vaccines as this may still change over time," it added.

So far, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shot.

RELATED VIDEO